Tupelo hospital contacting patients of plane crash victim

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — Dr. Charles Montgomery’s patients are being notified after the physician died in a small plane crash in Tupelo.
North Mississippi Health Services (NMHS) shared the following statement Monday morning:
“The North Mississippi Medical Center family is grieving the loss of two of our own—Dr. Chaz Montgomery and Patrick Fain of our Cancer Care team. Our heartfelt condolences go out to their loved ones and friends. Our Cancer Center staff will soon begin calling Dr. Montgomery’s patients about upcoming appointments. We appreciate your patience and understanding as we reschedule appointments in the coming days. Thank you.”
The crash happened Saturday morning at the Tupelo Regional Airport. Montgomery and Patrick Fain died in the crash.
Montgomery specialized in hematology and oncology. Fain worked in information technology (IT).
The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is investigating the crash.
NTSB often publishes preliminary reports within weeks of crashes but publishes final reports a year or more later.