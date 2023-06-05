 Skip to main content
Tupelo hospital contacting patients of plane crash victim

Dr. Charles “Chaz” Montgomery

Dr. Charles “Chaz” Montgomery, Source: North Mississippi Health Services.

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — Dr. Charles Montgomery’s patients are being notified after the physician died in a small plane crash in Tupelo.

North Mississippi Health Services (NMHS) shared the following statement Monday morning:

“The North Mississippi Medical Center family is grieving the loss of two of our own—Dr. Chaz Montgomery and Patrick Fain of our Cancer Care team. Our heartfelt condolences go out to their loved ones and friends. Our Cancer Center staff will soon begin calling Dr. Montgomery’s patients about upcoming appointments. We appreciate your patience and understanding as we reschedule appointments in the coming days. Thank you.”

North Mississippi Medical Center, NMMC

North Mississippi Medical Center (NMMC) in Tupelo, Mississippi. Photo Date: Unknown.

The crash happened Saturday morning at the Tupelo Regional Airport. Montgomery and Patrick Fain died in the crash.

Plane crash site in Tupelo

The small plane crashed at the Tupelo Regional Airport in Tupelo, MS. Photo Date: June 3, 2023.

Montgomery specialized in hematology and oncology. Fain worked in information technology (IT).

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is investigating the crash.

NTSB often publishes preliminary reports within weeks of crashes but publishes final reports a year or more later.

