Tupelo hospital accepting toy donations for pediatrics unit

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The North Mississippi Medical Center (NMMC) is accepting toy donations for its pediatrics unit.
Mississippi State University senior Jacey Eldridge, an NMMC intern, helped organize the hospital’s toy room.
A higher-than-usual number of pediatric patients has created a toy shortage.
"We need to restock our toy room,” Eldridge said. “We are able to bless so many children and families here at the hospital by giving these toys to enhance their patient experience and we are low. “So we are reaching out to the community and friends and families to help us replenish our toy room."
Monetary donations are also welcome. For more information, call 662-377-8101.