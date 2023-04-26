 Skip to main content
Tupelo hospital accepting toy donations for pediatrics unit

  • Updated
  • 0

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The North Mississippi Medical Center (NMMC) is accepting toy donations for its pediatrics unit.

Mississippi State University senior Jacey Eldridge, an NMMC intern, helped organize the hospital’s toy room.

Toy storage for NMMC pediatrics patients

Items like toys are available to pediatrics patients at the North Mississippi Medical Center. Photo Date: April 26, 2023.

A higher-than-usual number of pediatric patients has created a toy shortage.

Toy storage for NMMC pediatrics patients

Items like toys are available to pediatrics patients at the North Mississippi Medical Center. Photo Date: April 26, 2023.

"We need to restock our toy room,” Eldridge said. “We are able to bless so many children and families here at the hospital by giving these toys to enhance their patient experience and we are low. “So we are reaching out to the community and friends and families to help us replenish our toy room."

Monetary donations are also welcome. For more information, call 662-377-8101.

