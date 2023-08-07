Tupelo furniture store begins fundraising campaign for local schools

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — A furniture store in Tupelo is raising money for sports, clubs and organizations at local high schools.
Room to Room Furniture's first-ever School Spirit Days fundraiser began on Monday, Aug. 7 and will end on Aug. 19.
The business will donate 10% of any customer’s purchase to a school sponsored program of their choice.
Room to Room will match the total amount raised and donate the matched amount to Amory High School.
A tornado damaged the high school in March and destroyed its athletics facilities, including its football stadium.
"We will double that amount and give to Amory,” Room to Room owner Lisa Hawkins said. “They lost everything on their fields, their field house, their equipment, everything down there. So it's a way for us to be able to give back and take care of everybody at one time."