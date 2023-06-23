Tupelo fire chief named director of Mississippi State Fire Academy

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) — Tupelo Fire Chief Kelly Elliott has been named the executive director of the Mississippi State Fire Academy, announced Friday.

Elliott and his family will relocate to Jackson.

He was named the Tupelo fire chief in spring 2022.

“I am sincerely grateful for the unwavering support from the Mayor, Council, and exceptional fire department members throughout my time here,” Elliott said of Tupelo. “It has been an absolute honor serving alongside TFD members who are some of the most dedicated individuals, prioritizing the safety and well-being of our community day in and day out. Thank you for allowing me the privilege to be part of this remarkable team. Moving forward it would be an understatement to say I am truly humbled and excited to continue advancing Fire/EMS services for all Mississippians under the charge of Commissioner Chaney.”

Tupelo Mayor Todd Jordan said, “It is bittersweet that we are announcing Fire Chief Kelly Elliott will be leaving the City of Tupelo to become the Executive Director of the Mississippi Fire Academy. Chief Elliott has shown tremendous leadership and vision for our fire department for the past 16 months. He has started and finished programs that will continue to elevate our department. We wish Chief Elliott much success in his new position.”

He begins his new job on July 1 and replaces Terry Wages who is retiring.

The City of Tupelo has not yet announced an interim.