Tupelo family begs witnesses to come forward in homicide case

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The family of a man who was shot and killed at a house party two years ago is still seeking justice.
Jermaine Berghuis died on March 6, 2021, six weeks after he was shot at a house party on Lakeview Drive.
Serena Berghuis said her family knows the name of her brother's killer and knows there are many witnesses.
She claims none of the witnesses have come forward with information that could lead to an arrest.
She’s begging witnesses to provide information to the Tupelo Police Department.
"If you see things, you need to tell it,” she said. “It's not snitching. It's just basically telling what you saw. You know, we want closure. I mean I know we can't get him back but we want closure. I mean he was shot five times at this home and no one that was at the home is coming forward, and it's hurtful."
Jermaine Berghuis left behind four children, along with his sister and mother.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Tupelo Police Department at 662-841-6491 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-773-TIPS.