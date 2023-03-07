Tupelo, Columbus named top micropolitans

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - Six Mississippi cities made Site Selection magazine’s list of Top Micropolitans of 2022.
The list is based on the number of new and expanding industrial projects.
Micropolitan areas are labor markets of 10,000 to 50,000 people centered around an urban cluster which cover at least one county.
Among 143 micropolitans, Tupelo is tied for ninth. Columbus is tied with Laurel and Natchez for 28th. McComb is tied with Meridian, and dozens of other cities, for 77th. View the full list below or open this link.