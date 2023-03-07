 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Tupelo, Columbus named top micropolitans

  • Updated
  • 0
Tupelo mural in downtown Tupelo, Mississippi

Tupelo mural in downtown Tupelo, Mississippi. Photo Date: Unknown.

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - Six Mississippi cities made Site Selection magazine’s list of Top Micropolitans of 2022.

The list is based on the number of new and expanding industrial projects.

Micropolitan areas are labor markets of 10,000 to 50,000 people centered around an urban cluster which cover at least one county.

Among 143 micropolitans, Tupelo is tied for ninth. Columbus is tied with Laurel and Natchez for 28th. McComb is tied with Meridian, and dozens of other cities, for 77th. View the full list below or open this link.

Download PDF Site Selection magazine’s list of Top Micropolitans of 2022

Tags

Digital Content Manager

Zac is from the Athens community in Monroe County. He's a graduate of Hatley High School, Itawamba Community College and Mississippi University for Women.

Recommended for you