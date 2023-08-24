 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CDT SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to
114.

* WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, North Mississippi,
Southeast Missouri and West Tennessee.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Heat indices are expected to remain very
hot overnight this week. There may not be much relief from the
heat overnight.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Tupelo and Whitehaven game moved to Tupelo

  • Updated
  • 0
Tupelo High School flag

Tupelo High School flag, Photo Date: Sept. 9, 2020.

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — Tupelo High School football will play Whitehaven in Tupelo rather than at Northwest Mississippi Community College in Senatobia.

The Tupelo Public School District made the announcement on Thursday, Aug. 24.

Tupelo was initially scheduled to play Whitehaven on Saturday afternoon.

However, Tupelo will now host Whitehaven on Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

"The safety of our student-athletes is always our No. 1 priority,” THS Athletics Director Jason Miller said. “With the excessive heat we are experiencing and the warnings for Saturday at 3 p.m., we feel it’s in the best interest for everyone involved to play the game at 7:30 p.m. at Tupelo High School. Northwest has an event that night, preventing the game from being played at their facilities at the later time slot. I appreciate the behind-the-scenes work that’s taken place the last 24 hours, as well as the work with the Whitehaven officials.”

