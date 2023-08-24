Tupelo and Whitehaven game moved to Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — Tupelo High School football will play Whitehaven in Tupelo rather than at Northwest Mississippi Community College in Senatobia.
The Tupelo Public School District made the announcement on Thursday, Aug. 24.
Tupelo was initially scheduled to play Whitehaven on Saturday afternoon.
However, Tupelo will now host Whitehaven on Saturday at 7:30 p.m.
"The safety of our student-athletes is always our No. 1 priority,” THS Athletics Director Jason Miller said. “With the excessive heat we are experiencing and the warnings for Saturday at 3 p.m., we feel it’s in the best interest for everyone involved to play the game at 7:30 p.m. at Tupelo High School. Northwest has an event that night, preventing the game from being played at their facilities at the later time slot. I appreciate the behind-the-scenes work that’s taken place the last 24 hours, as well as the work with the Whitehaven officials.”