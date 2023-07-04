 Skip to main content
Tupelo and Mississippi Lions bands march in D.C. 4th of July parade

  • Updated
Mississippi Lions All-State Band marching in the National Independence Day Parade in Washington D.C.

Mississippi Lions All-State Band marching in the National Independence Day Parade in Washington D.C. Credit: WUSA-TV.

WASHINGTON (WTVA) — Two bands from Mississippi marched in the National Independence Day Parade in the nation’s capital.

The Tupelo High School Band and the Mississippi Lions All-State Band performed during Tuesday's parade.

Tupelo’s band performed Elvis Presley songs “Can't Help Falling in Love” and his version of “Hound Dog.” Presley was born and spent his childhood in Tupelo.

Tupelo High School band marching in National Independence Day Parade in Washington D.C.

Tupelo High School band marching in the National Independence Day Parade in Washington D.C. Credit: WUSA-TV.

The Lions Band is comprised of high school students from across Mississippi.

WUSA-TV in Washington D.C. filmed the entire parade. Watch the recording in the video player below or open this link.

Fast forward through the recording to 57:35 to view the Lions Band and 1:02:30 to watch the Tupelo High School band.

Celebrate Independence Day in this patriotic, flag-waving, red, white and blue celebration of America's birthday!

