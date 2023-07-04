Tupelo and Mississippi Lions bands march in D.C. 4th of July parade

WASHINGTON (WTVA) — Two bands from Mississippi marched in the National Independence Day Parade in the nation’s capital.
The Tupelo High School Band and the Mississippi Lions All-State Band performed during Tuesday's parade.
Tupelo’s band performed Elvis Presley songs “Can't Help Falling in Love” and his version of “Hound Dog.” Presley was born and spent his childhood in Tupelo.
The Lions Band is comprised of high school students from across Mississippi.
WUSA-TV in Washington D.C. filmed the entire parade. Watch the recording in the video player below or open this link.
Fast forward through the recording to 57:35 to view the Lions Band and 1:02:30 to watch the Tupelo High School band.