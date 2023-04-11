 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Truck driver charged with misdemeanor after train crash in Hamilton

  • Updated
  • 0
A train collided with a pickup truck in Hamilton, MS on April 10, 2023.

A train collided with a pickup truck in Hamilton, MS on April 10, 2023.

A train and truck collided Monday evening in Monroe County.

HAMILTON, Miss. (WTVA) — A train and truck collided Monday evening in Monroe County.

The crash happened at approximately 5:15 on Holloway Road.

The collision sent the driver of the truck to the hospital. His current condition is unknown.

Train and truck collided in Hamilton, MS on April 10, 2023

A train collided with a pickup truck in Hamilton, MS on April 10, 2023.

Monroe County Sheriff Kevin Crook later confirmed the truck driver, Larry Bowen, faces a failure-to-yield-right-of-way charge.

The crash did not injure anyone onboard the train, according to a BNSF Railway statement. BNSF is investigating.

A stop sign is not present at the railroad crossing nor does it feature crossing arms or flashing lights.

Tags

Digital Content Manager

Zac is from the Athens community in Monroe County. He's a graduate of Hatley High School, Itawamba Community College and Mississippi University for Women.

Recommended for you