Truck driver charged with misdemeanor after train crash in Hamilton

HAMILTON, Miss. (WTVA) — A train and truck collided Monday evening in Monroe County.
The crash happened at approximately 5:15 on Holloway Road.
The collision sent the driver of the truck to the hospital. His current condition is unknown.
Monroe County Sheriff Kevin Crook later confirmed the truck driver, Larry Bowen, faces a failure-to-yield-right-of-way charge.
The crash did not injure anyone onboard the train, according to a BNSF Railway statement. BNSF is investigating.
A stop sign is not present at the railroad crossing nor does it feature crossing arms or flashing lights.