Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO
9 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values between 105 to 109 degrees expected.

* WHERE...In Mississippi, Marshall, Lafayette and Calhoun
Counties. In Tennessee, Lake, Dyer, Haywood, Crockett and
Fayette Counties.

* WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 9 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Trio accused of robbing undercover informant in Lee County

  • Updated
  • 0
Lee County Sheriff's Department

Photo Date: May 25, 2022.

SHANNON, Miss. (WTVA) — Three men are accused of robbing an undercover informant at gunpoint in Lee County.

Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson said the North Mississippi Narcotics Unit conducted an undercover operation on July 31 in Shannon.

The suspects allegedly robbed the undercover informant of money. They were then arrested.

Investigators later used a search warrant and found evidence of the robbery and narcotics, the sheriff said.

The sheriff identified the suspects as Shon Grant, 28, of Shannon; Dewitt Shelby, 42, of Tupelo; and Lemuel Scruggs, 20, of Tupelo.

Shon Grant

Shon Grant. Source: Lee County Sheriff's Department.
Dewitt Shelby

Dewitt Shelby. Source: Lee County Sheriff's Department.
Lemuel Scruggs

Lemuel Scruggs. Source: Lee County Sheriff's Department.

All three have been charged with armed robbery. Grant has also been charged with possession of methamphetamine and intent to distribute.

