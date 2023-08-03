Trio accused of robbing undercover informant in Lee County

SHANNON, Miss. (WTVA) — Three men are accused of robbing an undercover informant at gunpoint in Lee County.
Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson said the North Mississippi Narcotics Unit conducted an undercover operation on July 31 in Shannon.
The suspects allegedly robbed the undercover informant of money. They were then arrested.
Investigators later used a search warrant and found evidence of the robbery and narcotics, the sheriff said.
The sheriff identified the suspects as Shon Grant, 28, of Shannon; Dewitt Shelby, 42, of Tupelo; and Lemuel Scruggs, 20, of Tupelo.
All three have been charged with armed robbery. Grant has also been charged with possession of methamphetamine and intent to distribute.