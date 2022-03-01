Trial in 2013 murder underway in Aberdeen

ABERDEEN, Miss. (WTVA) - A jury in Monroe County is hearing the case of Bryan Lyons, who's on trial for murder in the 2013 death of Teresa Ewing.
Lyons originally went on trial in May of last year. Attorneys even chose a jury, but the judge declared a mistrial.
Ewing's disappearance generated a lot of attention in Aberdeen at that time.
People searched for days hoping to find her following her disappearance.
Her body turned up in a wooded area along Peacock Alley after not being seen for nearly three weeks.
The judge seated a jury in this trial on Monday, and witnesses have been delivering testimony.
It's possible the jury could start deliberations as soon as Thursday.