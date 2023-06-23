Train collided with car Friday afternoon in Monroe County

HAMILTON, Miss. (WTVA) — A train collided with a car Friday afternoon in Monroe County.
The collision happened on Stovall Crossing Road near Stovall Bottom Road.
WTVA reporter Wayne Hereford traveled to the scene and spoke with a woman who claimed her son was driving the car.
He walked away from the wreck but a passenger in his car was taken to the hospital. The condition of that person is unknown at this time.
The car’s bumper was damaged and some of its windows shattered.
The crossing has no warning lights or arms. The woman claims her son did not hear anything.