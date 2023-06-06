 Skip to main content
Tourism tax vote underway in Fulton

  • Updated
Playground in Fulton, MS

Playground in Fulton, MS. Photo Date: June 6, 2023.

FULTON, Miss. (WTVA) — A tourism tax initiative aims to improve parks in Fulton.

The Pennies for Parks vote failed last year but city leaders hope voters will approve the vote on Tuesday.

This would levy a 3% tourism tax on restaurant sales in Fulton.

The money raised would be used for recreation, new parks, tourism, existing parks and infrastructure.

The same initiative failed by two votes last year. It needed 60% to pass. Only 230 votes were cast.

The polls opened at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.

Look for the results Tuesday night on WTVA 9 News, WTVA.com and the WTVA 9 News mobile app.

