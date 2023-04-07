Tornado recovery efforts ongoing in Winona after two weeks

WINONA, Miss. (WTVA) — Friday marks three weeks since an EF-3 tornado ripped through the Winona community.
Getting back to normal is certainly no overnight process and the community is still recovering.
The recent week of rain and storms has caused many across the state to have delays in recovery efforts.
Montgomery County EMA Director Alan Pratt said the rain hasn’t delayed local recovery efforts much.
A disaster relief center will open Monday morning at the Montgomery County Coliseum, Pratt said.
FEMA and MEMA will be available to help storm victims file for federal and state relief.