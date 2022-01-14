Tools and equipment stolen from Cason Water facility near Nettleton

NETTLETON, Miss. (WTVA) - Someone stole tools and equipment overnight from the Cason Water facility just off Highway 371.
The facility is at Clay Hill Road.
A catalytic converter was also stolen.
“We want to assure Cason Water Customers the water was not tampered with, we have pulled water samples,” the water district announced on Friday. “Cason Water and the Monroe Co. Sheriff’s office need your help with any information pertaining to this theft please call 662-369-2468.”
According to its website, Cason Water serves more than 1,700 customers in Lee, Monroe and Itawamba counties.