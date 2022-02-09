Tishomingo County man last seen in October

IUKA, Miss. (WTVA) - Help is still needed in locating a missing man from Tishomingo County.
Keith Barton James, 57, of Golden, was reportedly last seen at his home in Golden on or around Oct. 11, 2021.
Another sighting happened on Highway 366 in Golden, also in October. He was traveling toward Alabama, wearing a reflective work vest and carrying a small piece of luggage.
Law enforcement suspects he has ties in Alabama, Florida, North Carolina and Missouri.
James is 6 feet tall and weighs 135 pounds. He has gray hair, blue eyes and often wears glasses.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts can call the Tishomingo County Sheriff’s Department at 662-423-7000.