Tippah crews working to restore power

RIPLEY, Miss. (WTVA) — Storms Sunday evening damaged power lines and left thousands without power in Mississippi.
Thousands were without power in Tippah County as late as Monday afternoon.
County Supervisor Jimmy Gunn said power crews worked throughout the night and restored approximately 30% of power Monday morning.
This comes during the year’s first big heat wave.
On Sunday evening the Tippah Electric Power Association said customers should be prepared for multi-day outages as its workers assess and make repairs.
Tippah EPA customers, open this link to view active outages.