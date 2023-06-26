 Skip to main content
Tippah crews working to restore power

Tippah Electric Power Association

Tippah Electric Power Association in Tippah County, MS. Photo Date: June 26, 2023.

RIPLEY, Miss. (WTVA) — Storms Sunday evening damaged power lines and left thousands without power in Mississippi.

Thousands were without power in Tippah County as late as Monday afternoon.

County Supervisor Jimmy Gunn said power crews worked throughout the night and restored approximately 30% of power Monday morning.

This comes during the year’s first big heat wave.

On Sunday evening the Tippah Electric Power Association said customers should be prepared for multi-day outages as its workers assess and make repairs.

Tippah EPA customers, open this link to view active outages.

