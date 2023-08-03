Tippah County grand jury to determine if shooting warrants charges

RIPLEY, Miss. (WTVA) — A Tippah County grand jury will determine if charges are to be filed following a shooting on Friday, July 28.
Tippah County sheriff’s investigator Chris McCallister said the shooting happened that afternoon at a house on County Road 419B.
He said two young men were messing around with a handgun and it went off.
One man was shot in the head. He’s in critical condition at the hospital in Tupelo, McCallister said.
Investigators believe the shooting was purely accidental. McCallister described the two individuals as friends.
No arrests have been made.