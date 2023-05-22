Three wounded in weekend shooting in Oxford

OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) — Oxford Police continue to investigate a weekend shooting that wounded three people.
The shooting happened on Saturday shortly before 1:33 a.m.
Someone reported hearing multiple gunshots in the parking lot of the Holly Hills Apartments on Church Street.
Police determined three people had been shot; their injuries are considered non-life-threatening.
Investigators interviewed several persons of interest, according to Oxford Police, but have made no arrests as of Monday afternoon.
Police released no more information and asked anyone with information to call the Oxford Police Department at 662-232-2400 or Crime Stoppers at 662-234-8799.