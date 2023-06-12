Three suspects arrested for dozens of auto burglaries in Oxford

OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) — Three men face charges as a result of dozens of auto burglaries in Oxford.
The burglaries happened in May and early June near Anderson, Anchorage and Old Sardis roads, as well as Beanland Drive.
Dewayne Pegues, 19, of Oxford, faces 32 counts of auto burglary.
Javonteze Johnson, 21, of Oxford, faces 12 counts of auto burglary.
Demarcus Govan, 19, of Oxford, faces a single auto burglary count.
The arrests are separate, according to Police, but one investigation led to police solving the other two cases.