 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Three suspects arrested for dozens of auto burglaries in Oxford

  • Updated
  • 0
Oxford Police Department badge

OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) — Three men face charges as a result of dozens of auto burglaries in Oxford.

The burglaries happened in May and early June near Anderson, Anchorage and Old Sardis roads, as well as Beanland Drive.

Dewayne Pegues, 19, of Oxford, faces 32 counts of auto burglary.

Dewayne Pegues

Dewayne Pegues, Source: Oxford Police Department.

Javonteze Johnson, 21, of Oxford, faces 12 counts of auto burglary.

Javonteze Johnson

Javonteze Johnson

Demarcus Govan, 19, of Oxford, faces a single auto burglary count.

Demarcus Govan

Demarcus Govan

The arrests are separate, according to Police, but one investigation led to police solving the other two cases.

Tags

Digital Content Manager

Zac is from the Athens community in Monroe County. He's a graduate of Hatley High School, Itawamba Community College and Mississippi University for Women.

Recommended for you