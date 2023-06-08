Three police officers suspended in Booneville

BOONEVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) — Three police officers in Booneville have been suspended with pay pending an internal investigation, Mayor Chris Lindley confirmed Thursday.
The city would not identify the officers and the mayor said he’s limited at this time on what he can publicly say about the investigation.
The mayor confirmed the officers’ suspension has something to do with a homeless man named Johnnie Lee Lambert but would not give any more details.
Lambert was booked into the jail on June 3. He faces several charges: resisting arrest, having improper equipment, simple assault and failure to comply with law enforcement.
He was due to appear in court on Thursday but the hearing did not take place.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.