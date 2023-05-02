 Skip to main content
Three arrests made after gas station shooting in Starkville

  • Updated
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) — Police have made three arrests in connection with a weekend shooting at a gas station in Starkville.

Starkville Police arrested and charged Coby Jones, 17, of Starkville, with three counts of aggravated assault.

Coby Jones, Starkville arrest

Coby Jones, Source: Starkville Police Department.

They also arrested and charged Jade Stallings, 22, and Aja Sherrod, 23, both of Starkville, with accessory after the fact.

Jade Stallings, Starkville arrest

Jade Stallings, Source: Starkville Police Department.
Aja Sherrod, Starkville arrest

Aja Sherrod, Source: Starkville Police Department.

The shooting happened Sunday evening at the Sprint Mart store at the intersection of Highway 182 and Old Mayhew Road.

Shooting at Sprint Mart store on April 30, 2023 in Starkville

Scene of shooting at the Sprint Mart store at the intersection of Highway 182 and Old Mayhew Road in Starkville, MS. Photo Date: April 30, 2023.

The shooting injured two people.

According to the Police, everyone involved in the shooting knew each other and investigators believe at least one shooter used an illegally-modified pistol.

Starkville Police provided no more details about the investigation.

Digital Content Manager

Zac is from the Athens community in Monroe County. He's a graduate of Hatley High School, Itawamba Community College and Mississippi University for Women.

