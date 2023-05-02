Three arrests made after gas station shooting in Starkville

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) — Police have made three arrests in connection with a weekend shooting at a gas station in Starkville.
Starkville Police arrested and charged Coby Jones, 17, of Starkville, with three counts of aggravated assault.
They also arrested and charged Jade Stallings, 22, and Aja Sherrod, 23, both of Starkville, with accessory after the fact.
The shooting happened Sunday evening at the Sprint Mart store at the intersection of Highway 182 and Old Mayhew Road.
The shooting injured two people.
According to the Police, everyone involved in the shooting knew each other and investigators believe at least one shooter used an illegally-modified pistol.
Starkville Police provided no more details about the investigation.