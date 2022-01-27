 Skip to main content
Third suspect arrested for Columbus shooting

  • Updated
Aaron Brooks

Aaron Brooks, Source: Columbus Police Department

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - Police announced the arrest of a third suspect in connection with the Sunday, Jan. 23 shooting at a car wash in Columbus.

Three people were shot and sent to the hospital.

Shooting in Columbus on Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022.

The shooting happened Sunday night, Jan. 23 at a car wash on Alabama Street in Columbus.

Aaron Brooks, 22, of Columbus, faces three counts of aggravated assault.

The first suspect, 21-year-old Braylin Christopher Edinburgh of Columbus, was taken into custody on Tuesday, Jan. 25.

Braylin Edinburgh

Braylin Edinburgh, Source: Columbus Police Department

Jasmine Spires was also arrested and faces three counts of accessory after the fact of aggravated assault.

Jasmine Spires

Jasmine Spires, Source: Columbus Police Department

Previous ArticleTwo arrested in connection with Columbus triple shooting

