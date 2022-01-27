Third suspect arrested for Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - Police announced the arrest of a third suspect in connection with the Sunday, Jan. 23 shooting at a car wash in Columbus.
Three people were shot and sent to the hospital.
Aaron Brooks, 22, of Columbus, faces three counts of aggravated assault.
The first suspect, 21-year-old Braylin Christopher Edinburgh of Columbus, was taken into custody on Tuesday, Jan. 25.
Jasmine Spires was also arrested and faces three counts of accessory after the fact of aggravated assault.
Previous Article - Two arrested in connection with Columbus triple shooting