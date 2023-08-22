Third defendant in federal fraud case involving former West Point police officer files continuance motion

OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) — A third defendant in a federal fraud case involving a former West Point police officer filed a continuance motion.
The third defendant joined the chorus in moving a Sept. 5 trial date.
The defendant argued the government didn’t hand over its evidence until July 27, not leaving much time to prepare for trial. The judge hasn't handed down a decision yet.
Former West Point police officer Ramirez Ivy and nine others were set for trial next month. His attorney also asked the court for a continuance.
Ivey is charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and wire fraud. The case revolves around COVID relief money.