Third arrest made in Starkville shooting

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) — Starkville Police have made a third arrest in the April 1 shooting at a gas station.
Officers arrested Marcus Bell Jr., 18, of Starkville.
The shooting happened at the Sprint Mart store at the intersection of Highway 182 and Old Mayhew Road.
Related - Two arrests made for Starkville shooting
Investigators believe Bell and the other two suspects — Jordan Young and Javion Rice — got into an argument before gunfire erupted.
All three suspects face aggravated assault charges.