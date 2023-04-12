 Skip to main content
Third arrest made in Starkville shooting

  • Updated
Marcus Bell Jr.

Marcus Bell Jr., Source: Starkville Police Department.

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) — Starkville Police have made a third arrest in the April 1 shooting at a gas station.

Officers arrested Marcus Bell Jr., 18, of Starkville.

The shooting happened at the Sprint Mart store at the intersection of Highway 182 and Old Mayhew Road.

Investigators believe Bell and the other two suspects — Jordan Young and Javion Rice — got into an argument before gunfire erupted.

Jordan Young, Javion Rice

Jordan Young (left), Javion Rice. Source: Starkville Police Department.

All three suspects face aggravated assault charges.

