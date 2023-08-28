The Pitch begins Monday evening in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — The Community Development Foundation’s annual competition known as The Pitch begins Monday, Aug. 28.
Aspiring entrepreneurs will pitch their business ideas Monday night to a panel of judges made up of local business leaders.
The panel will select four participants. Those participants will receive coaching for a month.
The four participants will pitch their ideas again on Oct. 2 and a winner will be announced.
The winner will receive more than $5,000 in prizes, including a small seed fund of $500 and a space in the IDEA Hub within the Renasant Center for IDEAs.