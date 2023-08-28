 Skip to main content
The Pitch began Monday evening in Tupelo

  • Updated
The Pitch competition in Tupelo on Aug. 29, 2022

'The Pitch' competition is held annually in Tupelo, Mississippi. Photo Date: Aug. 29, 2022.

The Community Development Foundation's annual competition known as The Pitch began Monday, Aug. 28.

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — The Community Development Foundation’s annual competition known as The Pitch begins Monday, Aug. 28.

Aspiring entrepreneurs will pitch their business ideas Monday night to a panel of judges made up of local business leaders.

The panel will select four participants. Those participants will receive coaching for a month.

The four participants will pitch their ideas again on Oct. 2 and a winner will be announced.

The winner will receive more than $5,000 in prizes, including a small seed fund of $500 and a space in the IDEA Hub within the Renasant Center for IDEAs.

UPDATE: This year's final four are listed below.

  • Sadarian Richardson - The Rich Experience Barbershop
  • Joseph & Jessica Koon - Prop-It Tupelo
  • April Calvert - NURDESIGN MEDCART
  • Sade McFarland - Flavors Salad Bar

