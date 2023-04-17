 Skip to main content
Tennessee dad walking Natchez Trace for autism awareness

Brad Meshell walking Natchez Trace Parkway

Brad Meshell walking the Natchez Trace Parkway to raise autism awareness. Photo Date: April 17, 2023.

HOUSTON, Miss. (WTVA) — A Tennessee man is walking along the Natchez Trace Parkway to raise awareness and money for autism.

Brad Meshell’s son Jacob was diagnosed with autism in 2021.

Shortly afterward, Meshell decided to start his non-profit organization Jacob’s Audible to raise awareness for the condition.

Meshell said the diagnosis process was extensive and difficult. The family wants to make that journey smoother for other families.

He is currently on a month-long mission to walk the entirety of the Natchez Trace Parkway.

