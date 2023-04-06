Teenager charged with capital murder in Starkville homicide

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) — Starkville Police arrested and charged a teenager with capital murder in the death of a 31-year-old man.
Tyshawn Henley, 18, is accused of shooting and killing Kirby Sherman Tuesday evening.
Police officers found Sherman that evening at the Blake Court Townhouses where he was pronounced dead.
The murder happened during a robbery, according to Starkville Police.
The charge of capital murder is punishable by death in Mississippi. So Henley faces the death penalty if convicted.
