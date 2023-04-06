 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, North Mississippi and West
Tennessee, including the following areas, in East Arkansas,
Crittenden, Lee AR, Phillips and St. Francis. In North
Mississippi, Alcorn, Benton MS, Calhoun, Chickasaw, Coahoma,
DeSoto, Itawamba, Lafayette, Lee MS, Marshall, Monroe, Panola,
Pontotoc, Prentiss, Quitman, Tallahatchie, Tate, Tippah,
Tishomingo, Tunica, Union and Yalobusha. In West Tennessee, Benton
TN, Carroll, Chester, Decatur, Fayette, Hardeman, Hardin, Haywood,
Henderson, Madison, McNairy and Shelby.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

&&

Teenager charged with capital murder in Starkville homicide

  • Updated
  • 0
Tyshawn Henley

Tyshawn Henley, Source: Starkville Police Department.

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) — Starkville Police arrested and charged a teenager with capital murder in the death of a 31-year-old man.

Tyshawn Henley, 18, is accused of shooting and killing Kirby Sherman Tuesday evening.

Police officers found Sherman that evening at the Blake Court Townhouses where he was pronounced dead.

Blake Court Townhouses in Starkville, MS

Blake Court Townhouses in Starkville, MS. Photo Date: April 5, 2023.

The murder happened during a robbery, according to Starkville Police.

The charge of capital murder is punishable by death in Mississippi. So Henley faces the death penalty if convicted.

RelatedStarkville Police investigating Tuesday evening homicide

Digital Content Manager

Zac is from the Athens community in Monroe County. He's a graduate of Hatley High School, Itawamba Community College and Mississippi University for Women.

Recommended for you