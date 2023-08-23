Teen behind bars in connection to stolen dirt bikes in Monroe County

ABERDEEN, Miss. (WTVA) — A teenager remains behind bars in Monroe County in connection to a Facebook scam involving stolen dirt bikes.
Monroe County Sheriff Kevin Crook identified the suspect as Theodis Reese, 18.
Deputies first arrested him on July 31 for felony possession of stolen property.
The sheriff said Reese made bail and deputies arrested him again on Aug. 16.
Investigators charged him with felony attempt to commit motor vehicle theft, fraud by communication and motor vehicle theft.
A judge denied him bond.