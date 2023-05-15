TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — Target may soon be coming to Tupelo.
Representatives from the retail giant recently visited Tupelo and are considering building a store along North Gloster Street, a source with knowledge of the situation told WTVA on Monday.
Target is in negotiations with local officials.
The retail giant is considering building a store in Tupelo or Brandon, according to the source. Brandon is a suburb of Jackson.
Target currently has stores in Flowood, Hattiesburg, Horn Lake, Jackson and Olive Branch.