Target may soon be coming to Tupelo

Target store sign

Target store sign, Photo Date: 9/30/2020. Credit: Elvert Barnes / CC BY-SA 2.0. License Link.

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — Target may soon be coming to Tupelo.

Representatives from the retail giant recently visited Tupelo and are considering building a store along North Gloster Street, a source with knowledge of the situation told WTVA on Monday.

Target is in negotiations with local officials.

The retail giant is considering building a store in Tupelo or Brandon, according to the source. Brandon is a suburb of Jackson.

Target currently has stores in Flowood, Hattiesburg, Horn Lake, Jackson and Olive Branch.

