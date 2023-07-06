Suspect wanted in Prentiss County after fleeing from deputies

BOONEVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) — Authorities continue to search for a man accused of running away from Prentiss County deputies.
Prentiss County Sheriff Randy Tolar identified the suspect as Charles Kennedy, 30.
The sheriff said deputies traveled on Wednesday to Kennedy’s home on County Road 3401 to serve a warrant.
The sheriff said Kennedy saw the deputies coming and ran into a nearby wooded area. Deputies spent the rest of the day searching for him.
A deputy spotted Kennedy Thursday morning at approximately 8:30 at a store in the Burton community, the sheriff said.
Tolar said Kennedy got into a vehicle and sped away. Deputies chased after him. The sheriff claims Kennedy tried to ram the deputies' vehicles.
Kennedy crashed the car back on County Road 3401 and ran away, according to the sheriff. Deputies are currently searching in the vicinity.
Kennedy is not believed to be a danger to the public.