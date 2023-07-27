Suspect arrested for series of burglaries in Lowndes County

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) — An arrest has been made in connection to a series of burglaries in south Lowndes County.
Lowndes County Sheriff Eddie Hawkins identified the suspect as Anthony Frymire, 38.
One theft happened on or before July 22 in the area of Old Macon and Lime Rock roads.
Frymire is accused of stealing several items, including an ATV.
He allegedly returned to the same location three days later where surveillance cameras captured footage of him.
The sheriff said authorities later arrested him at the Winston County jail where he was trying to bail out his girlfriend.
Some of the stolen items have been recovered, the sheriff said. The ATV — a 2019 Can-Am Defender — has not been found and could have been sold to an unwilling participant.