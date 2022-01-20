Suspect arrested for muffler shop theft

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Police say they linked the burglary of a muffler shop to a 63-year-old Tupelo man.
Tupelo police arrested Thomas Morris on Tuesday, Jan. 18 and charged him with grand larceny.
According to the Tupelo Police Department, the thefts happened at the Meineke Muffler location on North Gloster Street.
The thefts were reported on Jan. 10.
Surveillance footage showed an individual in a white Ford Ranger stealing scrap metal and parts from the business’ rear, according to police.
Officers stopped the truck on Jan. 12 leaving a scrap metal yard and interviewed Morris.
Officers secured an arrest warrant that led to his arrest six days later.
According to police, Morris was out on bond for a similar theft on South Green Street.