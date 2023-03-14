Supervisors are working to repair the historic Lee County Courthouse

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The Lee County Courthouse, built in the early 1900s, is in need of some repairs.
The courthouse was built in 1905 after a fire destroyed the previous building, and it’s definitely showing its age.
"We're having some rain issues and leaks in the building," Lee County Administrator and Chancery Clerk Bill Benson said.
The only tool to stop more damage is to use garbage cans to collect rain water.
"You're having to put cans to catch the water in the old courtroom,” Benson said. “It gets behind walls. It gets on the floor. You start having, you create more problems than what you already have."
Because the building is classified as a protected historic structure, the county will have to jump through some hoops to make renovations a reality.
Any renovations will have to fall in line with the building’s original structure.
"We have consulted with an architect who specializes in historical buildings in order to look at what we need to do and what will fit within the historical guidelines."
The architect is expected to give a contract back to supervisors some time this week.
Benson said they do not know how much the work will cost or when renovations would be completed.