 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sunday storms left behind damage in multiple northeast Mississippi counties

  • Updated
  • 0

Severe storms damaged some property Sunday evening in multiple counties in northeast Mississippi.

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — Severe storms damaged property Sunday evening in multiple counties in northeast Mississippi.

Multiple homes were damaged in Chickasaw County. The storm also knocked out the power for many residents.

Storm damage on County Road 416 in Chickasaw County, MS

The storm knocked over several big trees along County Road 416 in Chickasaw County, MS. Photo Date: June 12, 2023.
Storm damage on County Road 416 in Chickasaw County, MS

The storm damaged a mobile home on County Road 416 in Chickasaw County, MS. Photo Date: June 12, 2023.
Storm damage on County Road 416 in Chickasaw County, MS

The storm knocked over several big trees along County Road 416 in Chickasaw County, MS. Photo Date: June 12, 2023.

The storm also left behind damage in Tupelo. A large tree fell on top of a house at the corner of Boggan Drive and Highland Drive.

A woman and her young daughter were inside the house when the tree fell. She reported pain in her back and went to the hospital.

Storm damage at corner of Boggan Drive and Highland Drive in Tupelo, MS

Storm damage at the corner of Boggan Drive and Highland Drive in Tupelo, MS. Photo Date: June 12, 2023.
Storm damage at corner of Boggan Drive and Highland Drive in Tupelo, MS

Storm damage at the corner of Boggan Drive and Highland Drive in Tupelo, MS. Photo Date: June 12, 2023.

A tree fell onto two vehicles in the Cedar Point neighborhood in Tupelo.

Storm damage in Tupelo, MS on June 11, 2023

A tree fell onto a car in the Cedar Point neighborhood in Tupelo, MS. Photo Date: June 11, 2023. Source: Natalie Taylor.

The storm destroyed several greenhouses in the Cardsville community in southern Itawamba County.

Storm damage at Walton’s Greenhouse on Cardsville Church Road

Storm damage at Walton’s Greenhouse on Cardsville Church Road in Itawamba County, MS. Photo Date: June 12, 2023.
Storm damage at Walton’s Greenhouse on Cardsville Church Road

Storm damage at Walton’s Greenhouse on Cardsville Church Road in Itawamba County, MS. Photo Date: June 12, 2023.
Storm damage at Walton’s Greenhouse on Cardsville Church Road

Storm damage at Walton’s Greenhouse on Cardsville Church Road in Itawamba County, MS. Photo Date: June 12, 2023.
June 11, 2023 storm damage on

Storm damage along Cardsville Church Road in Itawamba County, MS. Photo Date: June 12, 2023.

A tornado caused the damage in Chickasaw County, the National Weather Service (NWS) confirmed Monday afternoon.

The NWS also surveyed damage in southern Itawamba County; however, high winds are believed to have caused the damage, not a tornado.

Digital Content Manager

Zac is from the Athens community in Monroe County. He's a graduate of Hatley High School, Itawamba Community College and Mississippi University for Women.

Recommended for you