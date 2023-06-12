Sunday storms left behind damage in multiple northeast Mississippi counties

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — Severe storms damaged property Sunday evening in multiple counties in northeast Mississippi.
Multiple homes were damaged in Chickasaw County. The storm also knocked out the power for many residents.
The storm also left behind damage in Tupelo. A large tree fell on top of a house at the corner of Boggan Drive and Highland Drive.
A woman and her young daughter were inside the house when the tree fell. She reported pain in her back and went to the hospital.
A tree fell onto two vehicles in the Cedar Point neighborhood in Tupelo.
The storm destroyed several greenhouses in the Cardsville community in southern Itawamba County.
A tornado caused the damage in Chickasaw County, the National Weather Service (NWS) confirmed Monday afternoon.
The NWS also surveyed damage in southern Itawamba County; however, high winds are believed to have caused the damage, not a tornado.