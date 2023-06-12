 Skip to main content
Sunday storms damaged some property in northeast Mississippi

  • Updated
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — Severe storms damaged some property Sunday evening in multiple counties in northeast Mississippi.

A mobile home was damaged on Highway 15, south of Houston.

The Chickasaw County Emergency Management Agency has been out assessing the damage.

Storm damage in Chickasaw County on June 11, 2023

A tree fell onto two vehicles in the Cedar Point neighborhood in Tupelo.

Storm damage in Tupelo, MS on June 11, 2023

A possible tornado destroyed several greenhouses in the Cardsville community in southern Itawamba County.

Storm damage at Walton’s Greenhouse on Cardsville Church Road

Storm damage at Walton’s Greenhouse on Cardsville Church Road in Itawamba County, MS. Photo Date: June 12, 2023.
June 11, 2023 storm damage on

Storm damage along Cardsville Church Road in Itawamba County, MS. Photo Date: June 12, 2023.

The National Weather Service plans to send a surveyor to Cardsville to determine if a tornado caused the damage.

