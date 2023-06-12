Sunday storms damaged some property in northeast Mississippi

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — Severe storms damaged some property Sunday evening in multiple counties in northeast Mississippi.
A mobile home was damaged on Highway 15, south of Houston.
The Chickasaw County Emergency Management Agency has been out assessing the damage.
A tree fell onto two vehicles in the Cedar Point neighborhood in Tupelo.
A possible tornado destroyed several greenhouses in the Cardsville community in southern Itawamba County.
The National Weather Service plans to send a surveyor to Cardsville to determine if a tornado caused the damage.