Sun, sand, and safety: how while hitting the pool this summer

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) — Summer may not officially be here yet but the weather sure is and that has people looking for ways to cool off.
Hitting the pool is one way to beat the heat, but it is important to keep dangers in mind so everyone can have a fun time.
Starkville Parks and Recreation Director Brandon Doherty said one danger many people often forget is hydration. He recommends pool goers consume water and sports drinks, not sodas.
“Because I would hate to see someone swimming in the deep end who is dehydrated, cramp up and have a situation where they couldn't get out of the pool,” he said. “Nobody wants to see that.”
Pool safety goes beyond lifeguards, Doherty emphasized. Parents must stay alert in the event a child slips underwater and may not be able to cry for help.
Drowning is one of the leading causes of accidental deaths, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports.
Eighty-seven percent of accidental drownings happen to kids 5 years old and younger.