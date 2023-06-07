Summer camps underway in Tupelo for kids pre-K to sixth grade

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — The Tupelo Public School District is adding a little structure to the summer to keep local kids off the streets and out of trouble.
Camp Opportunity takes kids from pre-K all the way to sixth grade and teaches them new skills at Parkway Elementary School.
More than 36 camps are being offered during the month of June to allow students to engage in learning in a fun way and also stay out of trouble.
"It's an opportunity for our students and children all over our district to get out and not sit at home and be bored,” camp director Dana Maharrey said. “They get to come to camp and they are thinking. They are moving. They are singing. They are dancing. They are creating. They are using all of those wonderful senses."