Steens man killed in Sunday wreck

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) — A crash Sunday morning killed a 25-year-old Lowndes County man.
Lowndes County Coroner Greg Merchant identified the victim as Matthew Hall of Steens.
The coroner said Hall was traveling on Sand Road, lost control of his car and crashed into a tree.
The coroner said an off-duty sheriff’s officer found the wreckage shortly after 6 a.m. However, he believes the crash happened several hours earlier.
A neighbor reported hearing a loud noise at approximately 2:00, didn’t see anything and returned to bed, the coroner said.
Sand Road is between Columbus and Steens.