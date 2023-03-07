Steel Dynamics broke ground on massive aluminum mill

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - Steel Dynamics broke ground Tuesday on its new state-of-the-art low-carbon, recycled aluminum flat-rolled mill.
The company is investing $2 billion. It’ll create 850 new jobs.
The aluminum mill is being built near the company’s existing facility and the Golden Triangle Regional Airport, between Columbus and Mayhew.
The 53-acre building will sit on 2,000 total acres.
The building’s size is equivalent to 40 football fields. It will span almost three-quarters of a mile in length.
Production is expected to start in the summer of 2025.