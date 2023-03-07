 Skip to main content
Steel Dynamics broke ground on massive aluminum mill

  • Updated
Ground breaking of Aluminum Dynamics in Lowndes County, Mississippi

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - Steel Dynamics broke ground Tuesday on its new state-of-the-art low-carbon, recycled aluminum flat-rolled mill.

The company is investing $2 billion. It’ll create 850 new jobs.

The aluminum mill is being built near the company’s existing facility and the Golden Triangle Regional Airport, between Columbus and Mayhew.

The 53-acre building will sit on 2,000 total acres.

The building’s size is equivalent to 40 football fields. It will span almost three-quarters of a mile in length.

Production is expected to start in the summer of 2025.

