State auditor announces new program to keep young accountants in Mississippi

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The state auditor's office is hoping to keep new accountants from leaving the state.
The “Stay in the ‘Sip Fellowship” pays for college tuition, books and fees for accounting students for up to three years.
In return, the student will then work for the state office for at least two years after graduation.
“I’ve traveled the state these last three years telling young people why they should stay in Mississippi,” Auditor Shad White said. “But Mississippi needs to find new ways to entice young people to stay here through professional opportunities.”
The fellowship is available for students at any Mississippi college or university.