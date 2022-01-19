Starkville school superintendent announces retirement

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - Starkville school superintendent Eddie Peasant will retire at the end of the school year.
The Starkville Oktibbeha School District made the announcement Wednesday morning, Jan. 19.
His last day will be June 30 after 30 years in education.
Before joining Starkville in 2017, he was assistant superintendent in the Tupelo Public School District.
He also previously served as principal at Clinton High School and Gulfport Middle School.
