Starkville school superintendent announces retirement

Weather Alert

...Light wintry precipitation is possible across portions of the Mid-South tonight... A cold front is expected to push through the Mid-South this afternoon into tonight. Colder air will filter into the region behind this front with rain changing over mainly to a light wintry mixture of freezing rain and sleet mostly along and especially north of I-40. The greatest potential for any impacts due to the wintry precipitation will be on untreated surfaces such as bridges and overpasses. In addition, gusty winds behind the cold front will combine with the cold temperatures to produce wind chill values in the single digits above zero to near zero across portions of Northeast Arkansas, the Missouri Bootheel and Northwest Tennessee late tonight. Take extra precaution if traveling tonight and adequately dress for the cold weather tonight.