Starkville school superintendent announces retirement

  • Updated
  • 0
Eddie Peasant

Starkville Oktibbeha School District (SOCSD) Superintendent Eddie Peasant. Source: SOCSD.

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - Starkville school superintendent Eddie Peasant will retire at the end of the school year.

The Starkville Oktibbeha School District made the announcement Wednesday morning, Jan. 19.

His last day will be June 30 after 30 years in education.

Before joining Starkville in 2017, he was assistant superintendent in the Tupelo Public School District.

He also previously served as principal at Clinton High School and Gulfport Middle School.

Open this link to read the school district's full announcement.

