Starkville Police seek community help to resolve kids with guns issue

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) — Police claim the city of Starkville has an issue with juveniles possessing guns.
In the last two months, officers have confiscated nine handguns from teenagers.
Over the weekend, Starkville Police arrested a 17 and 18-year-old in a shooting at a Starkville gas station.
On Wednesday an 18-year-old was charged with capital murder in the death of a Starkville man.
Starkville Police Chief Mark Ballard said one concern is parent involvement and support.
His department sees time and time again youth killing youth, he said. He hopes parents will step in to change this.