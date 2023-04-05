 Skip to main content
Starkville Police investigating Tuesday evening homicide

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) — Someone killed a 31-year-old man Tuesday evening in Starkville.

Police officers responded at approximately 7:34 to the Blake Court Townhouses on Louisville Street for a reported shooting.

They found Kirby Sherman who was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Starkville Police Department.

Police have yet to announce an arrest nor did police provide any description of the killer or killers.

Anyone with information is asked to call Starkville Police at 662-323-4131 or Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers at 1-800-530-7151.

