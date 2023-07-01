Starkville Police investigating fatal crash

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - The Starkville Police Department is investigating a one-vehicle crash that killed one person.
Chief of Police, Mark Ballard, says the crash happened Friday around 7:30 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 12 and Bluefield Road.
Four passengers were said to have been inside of an SUV that left the roadway, killing a 71-year-old person inside the vehicle. The driver was flown to Tupelo for further treatment. A male and female passenger were transported to OCH Regional Medical Center.
The crash remains under investigation.
If you have any information, please contact Starkville Police Department at 662-323-4131, or Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers at 800-530-7151. Information can also be submitted through an anonymous tip system on their website.
Crime Stoppers may offer a cash reward.