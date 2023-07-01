 Skip to main content
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 7 PM CDT SUNDAY...

* WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot
conditions with heat index values up to 115 degrees. For the
Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 108 degrees expected.

* WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi.

* WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, until 8 PM CDT this
evening. For the Heat Advisory, from 10 AM to 7 PM CDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Starkville Police investigating fatal crash

Fatal Crash

MGN

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - The Starkville Police Department is investigating a one-vehicle crash that killed one person.

Chief of Police, Mark Ballard, says the crash happened Friday around 7:30 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 12 and Bluefield Road. 

Four passengers were said to have been inside of an SUV that left the roadway, killing a 71-year-old person inside the vehicle. The driver was flown to Tupelo for further treatment. A male and female passenger were transported to OCH Regional Medical Center. 

The crash remains under investigation.

If you have any information, please contact Starkville Police Department at 662-323-4131, or Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers at 800-530-7151. Information can also be submitted through an anonymous tip system on their website. 

Crime Stoppers may offer a cash reward.

