Starkville Police announced fourth arrest in June 15 shooting

  Updated
  • 0

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) — Starkville Police have made a fourth arrest following a shooting on June 15.

Officers arrested Kendrick Bishop II on Sunday, June 25 and charged him with aggravated assault.

Kendrick Bishop II

Kendrick Bishop II, Source: Starkville Police Department.

The shooting happened early that morning in the middle of town at the intersection of Highway 12 and Louisville Street.

Police reported no injuries. An argument at the Westside Market is believed to have sparked the shooting.

Bishop joins three other suspects arrested: Camron Roby, 21, of Shuqualak; Ma’Dayviun Lofton, 21, of Maben; and an unnamed 17-year-old boy.

Cameron Roby

Cameron Roby, Source: Starkville Police Department.
Ma’Dayviun Lofton

Ma’Dayviun Lofton, Source: Starkville Police Department.

Roby and Lofton also face aggravated assault charges. Starkville Police did not indicate what charges the juvenile faces.

