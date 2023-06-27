Starkville Police announced fourth arrest in June 15 shooting

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) — Starkville Police have made a fourth arrest following a shooting on June 15.
Officers arrested Kendrick Bishop II on Sunday, June 25 and charged him with aggravated assault.
The shooting happened early that morning in the middle of town at the intersection of Highway 12 and Louisville Street.
Police reported no injuries. An argument at the Westside Market is believed to have sparked the shooting.
Bishop joins three other suspects arrested: Camron Roby, 21, of Shuqualak; Ma’Dayviun Lofton, 21, of Maben; and an unnamed 17-year-old boy.
Roby and Lofton also face aggravated assault charges. Starkville Police did not indicate what charges the juvenile faces.