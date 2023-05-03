Starkville Police announce arrest of fourth shooting suspect

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) — Starkville Police have made a fourth arrest following a weekend shooting at a gas station.
Starkville Police arrested and charged Austin Hudson, 21, of Starkville, with four counts of aggravated assault.
Police previously announced the arrests of Coby Jones, 17; Jade Stallings, 22; and Aja Sherrod, 23, all of Starkville.
Jones faces three counts of aggravated assault and the two women face accessory after the fact charges.
The shooting happened Sunday evening at a Sprint Mart store at the intersection of Highway 182 and Old Mayhew Road.
Police reported two injuries but the injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.
Starkville Police have released few details about what allegedly happened or caused the shooting.
However, police determined the shooting was a focused attack and not random.