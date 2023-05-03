 Skip to main content
Starkville Police announce arrest of fourth shooting suspect

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) — Starkville Police have made a fourth arrest following a weekend shooting at a gas station.

Starkville Police arrested and charged Austin Hudson, 21, of Starkville, with four counts of aggravated assault.

Austin Hudson

Austin Hudson, Source: Starkville Police Department.

Police previously announced the arrests of Coby Jones, 17; Jade Stallings, 22; and Aja Sherrod, 23, all of Starkville.

Jones faces three counts of aggravated assault and the two women face accessory after the fact charges.

The shooting happened Sunday evening at a Sprint Mart store at the intersection of Highway 182 and Old Mayhew Road.

Police reported two injuries but the injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.

Shooting at Sprint Mart store in Starkville, MS on April 30, 2023

The shooting happened at the Sprint Mart store at the intersection of Highway 182 and Old Mayhew Road in Starkville, MS. Photo Date: April 30, 2023.

Starkville Police have released few details about what allegedly happened or caused the shooting.

However, police determined the shooting was a focused attack and not random.

