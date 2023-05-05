Starkville making itself more pedestrian friendly

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) — Starkville is making biking and walking around the city a priority.
The city has started pedestrian-related construction on Old West Point Road along Highway 182.
The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) also issued a grant to do a similar construction project along Highway 12 and Spring and Russell streets.
Residents are more than happy about the new biking and walking opportunities.
Starkville resident Reid Roberson, “Working downtown I’m able to get downtown and I enjoy being able to do that. I’m also a bike rider so if I can ride a bike somewhere too, I enjoy that.”
Starkville resident and student Grayson McKay said, “I love that Starkville is making everything more walkable. I love walking everywhere and in this beautiful town.”
Walkable and biking-efficient cities have become more and more popular, especially with college students.