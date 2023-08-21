Starkville issues burn ban on Monday

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) — The City of Starkville issued a burn ban on Monday, Aug. 21.
It’ll remain in effect until further notice.
“Please do not burn anything outdoors and be careful when disposing of cigarettes and charcoal,” the Starkville Fire Department announced.
The city cites current weather conditions and extreme heat as the reason for the ban.
Cities and towns have the ability to issue their own burn bans separate from county and state-issued bans.
The governor issued a burn ban on Friday for 40 counties in southern and central Mississippi.
RELATED - Mississippi governor issues burn ban for 40 counties