...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 109 degrees expected.

* WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, North Mississippi,
Southeast Missouri and West Tennessee.

* WHEN...From noon today to 8 PM CDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Starkville issues burn ban on Monday

  Updated
Starkville Fire Department

Starkville, Mississippi. Home of Mississippi State University. Photo Date: Unknown.

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) — The City of Starkville issued a burn ban on Monday, Aug. 21.

It’ll remain in effect until further notice.

“Please do not burn anything outdoors and be careful when disposing of cigarettes and charcoal,” the Starkville Fire Department announced.

The city cites current weather conditions and extreme heat as the reason for the ban.

Cities and towns have the ability to issue their own burn bans separate from county and state-issued bans.

The governor issued a burn ban on Friday for 40 counties in southern and central Mississippi.

RELATEDMississippi governor issues burn ban for 40 counties

Also, many state parks and lakes are also under a burn ban.

